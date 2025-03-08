Chiranjeevi Pays Tribute to Heroines on Women's Day
The Tollywood megastar thanks his co-stars and the women who contributed to his success in a heartfelt Instagram post
Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi celebrated Women's Day with a heartfelt tribute to the women who have played key roles in his cinematic journey. Taking to Instagram, he shared a nostalgic throwback picture featuring his wife, Surekha, and several leading actresses he has worked with over the years.
In his post, Chiranjeevi expressed his gratitude, saying, "To all the heroines who shared my life and cinematic journey, who contributed to my success, and to all the women in the world, I bow in respect. Wishing you all a very Happy Women's Day." His message resonated with fans, who praised his humility and deep appreciation for his co-stars.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
