Chiranjeevi Pays Tribute to Heroines on Women's Day

Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi celebrated Women's Day with a heartfelt tribute to the women who have played key roles in his cinematic journey. Taking to Instagram, he shared a nostalgic throwback picture featuring his wife, Surekha, and several leading actresses he has worked with over the years.

In his post, Chiranjeevi expressed his gratitude, saying, "To all the heroines who shared my life and cinematic journey, who contributed to my success, and to all the women in the world, I bow in respect. Wishing you all a very Happy Women's Day." His message resonated with fans, who praised his humility and deep appreciation for his co-stars.

The picture he shared featured celebrated actresses like Kushboo, Nadia, Radhika, Suhasini, Meena, Jayasudha, and Tabu, all dressed in sarees, exuding warmth and elegance. Chiranjeevi, standing alongside his wife Surekha, made the moment even more memorable. Meanwhile, the megastar is currently busy shooting for Viswambhara, a much-anticipated project that promises to be a cinematic spectacle. Fans are eagerly awaiting updates on this grand venture.




