Chiranjeevi & Nayanthara To Match Dance Steps

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s much-awaited wholesome family entertainer Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, directed by hit machine Anil Ravipudi, is progressing at a brisk pace.

Mounted on a grand scale by Sahu Garapati under Shine Screens in collaboration with Sushmita Konidela’s Gold Box Entertainments, the film is proudly presented by Smt. Archana.

Currently, crucial talkie portions with Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, and the principal cast are being shot.

Starting tomorrow, a special song featuring Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara will be filmed in Hyderabad. Music director Bheems Ceciroleo, known for delivering massy chartbusters, has composed a vibrant and diverse album for the film.

The upcoming track will be choreographed by Vijay Polanki.

The first look, glimpse, and Vinayaka Chavithi special poster have already created a huge buzz, with fans excited to see Chiranjeevi in a stylish new avatar.

The film boasts strong technical support with Sameer Reddy handling cinematography, Tammiraju as editor, AS Prakash as art director, and S. Krishna and G. Adi Narayana as co-writers, with S. Krishna also serving as executive producer.