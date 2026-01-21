Chiranjeevi Meets Telangana CM in Davos After Script Work in Dubai

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s recent appearance in Dubai and Davos has created considerable buzz in film and political circles. Pictures of the actor with Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in Davos have gone viral, sparking speculation across the industry. According to a source, "Chiranjeevi attended Davos as a special guest of the Telangana government and made his presence felt at the international forum by travelling over six hours,"



Earlier, Chiranjeevi spent several days in Dubai holding detailed script discussions for his 158th film with director Bobby. The team has given final touches to the script during these meetings. Famed writer Kona Venkat is supervising the screenplay, which has been refined based on the Megastar’s inputs. The film is tentatively titled Mega 158.



“The script work is now complete, and the team is awaiting Chiranjeevi’s final nod. A grand launch is planned in February, with shooting expected to begin in March,” the source adds. Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman is on board to score the music for this high-voltage action-adventure.



Earlier, from Dubai, Chiranjeevi expressed his heartfelt gratitude to fans and audiences for making his latest release Mana Sankara Vara Prasad Garu a sensational blockbuster. In his message, the Megastar wrote:



“Looking at the humongous success of our MSG, my heart is filled with gratitude. I have always said that I am a product of your love, and today, you have proven it yet again.



This record belongs to the Telugu audience, beloved distributors, and my dear Mega Fans who have stood by me for decades. Your whistles in the theatre are the energy that keeps me going. Records come and go, but the love you shower upon me stays forever.



This blockbuster success is a tribute to the hard work of our director Anil Ravipudi, producers Sahu and Sushmita, along with the entire team, and the unwavering faith you have in me. Let’s continue the celebration. Love you all!”



With this message, Chiranjeevi not only thanked everyone behind the film’s historic run but also reaffirmed the collective spirit that drives every blockbuster success.

