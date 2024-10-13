Chiranjeevi makes way for Ram Charan, Dil Raju elated

Even though Chiranjeevi’s much-hyped film ‘Vishwambhara’ was slated release during Sankranthi festival in January 2025, due to changed circumstances, megastar seems to have resolved to defer the release of his film and leave the space to his son and reigning star Ram Charan, “Chiranjeevi Garu and UV Creations kindly agreed to adjust their release date. 'Vishwambhara' will complete its production, including post-production, by December, but they have opted for a different release date to give our film ‘Game Changer 'the spotlight during Sankranthi. I want to extend my gratitude to Chiranjeevi Garu and the team at UV Creations—Vamsi, Pramod, and Vicky—for their support.





In a video message, Dil Raju further adds: “Initially, we planned to release 'Game Changer' during Christmas. However, after discussions with distributors across various languages, it was decided that a Sankranti release would be more suitable for a global release. I conveyed this to Chiranjeevi Garu. Since we have been working on Game Changer with a massive budget for over three years, we needed a date that would allow the film to reach a wider audience,”he adds.

He concluded by saying, “Game Changer will now be released during Sankranti, promising a grand celebration for fans and movie lovers. Our entire team is working tirelessly to deliver a wholesome entertainer. The two songs, ‘Jaragandi’ and ‘Macha Macha,’ are already trending on social media. A teaser will be released soon, followed by three more songs, as we continue to engage fans with promotional content leading up to Sankranti. We are confident that this film will elevate Ram Charan’s global stardom even further, and we aim to make Game Changer a worldwide success.”



Earlier, Dil Raju as the president of Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce used to mediate with producers to space out their films to avoid a clash during festival season and was able to convince few stars too. Now, it is his turn to request Chiranjeevi and he was thankful, as he obliged.

