Chiranjeevi honoured with UK Parliament Lifetime Achievement Award

Hyderabad: Telugu cinema legend Chiranjeevi was honoured with the prestigious UK Parliament Lifetime Achievement Award. The award will be presented to megastar on March 19

Chiranjeevi, born Konidela Siva Sankara Vara Prasad in Mogalthur, Andhra Pradesh, has had a remarkable journey from a small village to becoming one of India's most beloved actors. The award not only acknowledged his cinematic brilliance—his signature dance moves, powerful performances, and versatility—but also his philanthropic efforts through the Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust, which focuses on healthcare and education.

Heartfelt congratulations to Megastar Shri @KChiruTweets Garu on being honored with the prestigious UK Parliament Lifetime Achievement Award. Your remarkable contributions to the film industry continue to inspire generations. pic.twitter.com/hXkpHdBHLv





Chiranjeevi has won nine Filmfare Awards and three Nandi Awards for his outstanding contributions to Indian cinema. He was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2006 and the prestigious Padma Vibhushan in 2024 for his remarkable impact on the film industry and society.

Recently, he entered the Guinness Book of World Records, adding another milestone to his illustrious career. Over the years, he has acted in 156 films, showcasing his versatility across various genres. Currently, he is working on his upcoming film, Vishwambhara, which has already generated significant anticipation among fans.