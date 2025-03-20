Chiranjeevi Honoured with Bridge India's First Ever Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in Public Service

Megastar Chiranjeevi has added another jewel to his crown after being honoured by many esteemed Members of Parliament, Ministers & Under Secretaries, and Diplomats at the House of Commons in the UK Parliament. At the same time, he has also received the "Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in Public Service through Cultural Leadership" from Bridge India, a renowned UK-based organisation focused on improving public policy. Notably, this is the first time Bridge India has presented a lifetime achievement award to an individual, making it a truly special and unique honour for Chiranjeevi.

Grateful for the recognition, Chiranjeevi took to social media to express his heartfelt thanks. He wrote, "Heart filled with gratitude for the honour at the House of Commons - UK Parliament by so many Esteemed Members of Parliament, Ministers & Under Secretaries, Diplomats. Humbled by their kind words. Heartened by the LifeTime Achievement Award by Team Bridge India."

Saying that this honour will further motivate him to continue his exemplary work, Chiranjeevi penned, "Words are not enough. But a heartfelt Thank You to each one of my wonderful loving fans, blood brothers, blood sisters, my film family, well-wishers, friends and all my family members and everyone who in every which way contributed to my journey and participated in the humanitarian causes I have been championing. This honour motivates me to continue my work with greater vigour. And Love to each one of you for your beautiful congratulatory messages."

The event was graced by the presence of several distinguished personalities, including ministers, Members of Parliament (MPs), Lords, and diplomats. Chiranjeevi expressed his gratitude to each of them through social media.

The attendees of the event included, Sir Stephen Timms (Minister of State for Social Security & Disability), Navendu Mishra (Labour Party MP from StockPort), Sojan Joseph (Labour Party MP from Ashford), David Pinto (Labour Party MP from Hendon), Uma Kumaran (Labour Party MP from Stratford & Bow, Gurinder Singh Josan (Labour Party MP from Smethwick), Baggy Shanker aka Bhagat Singh Shanker (Labour Party MP from Derby South), Danny Beales (Labour Party MP from Uxbridge), Deidre Costigan (Labour Party MP from Ealing Southall), Lord Sahota (Labour Party MP from Life Peer), Bob Blackman (CBE - Commander of the Order of British Empire and Padma Shri Awardee), Veerender Sharma (Former Labour Party MP from Ealing Southall and Former Chair, All Party Parliamentary Group on India), Uday Nagaraju (Labour Party MP Contestant from North Bedfordshire) and Gareth Wynn Owen (UK Deputy High Commissioner for Telugu States). Seema Malhotra (Under Secretary of State for Equalities & Migration & Citizenship) interacted with Chiranjeevi and congratulated him too. Chiranjeevi also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Pratik Dattani and Aman Dhillon from Bridge India.