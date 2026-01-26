Chiranjeevi Gifts Luxury Range Rover to Anil Ravipudi Following Blockbuster Success

Megastar Chiranjeevi is currently basking in the massive success of his recent release, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. As a gesture of gratitude, the legendary actor gifted a Range Rover Sport to the film's director, Anil Ravipudi. The film recently grossed more than Rs 300 Cr.



The film continues to perform exceptionally well at the box office, emerging as one of the biggest hits in the careers of both Chiranjeevi and Ravipudi. Released on January 12, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu faced stiff competition from other major Sankranti releases, including Prabhas’ The Raja Saab and Naveen Polishetty’s Anaganaga Oka Raju. Yet, it emerged as the undisputed winner.



This isn't the first time the actor has shown his appreciation; Chiranjeevi previously presented Ravipudi with a premium wristwatch for his birthday. However, the gift of a Range Rover elevates their professional camaraderie to a whole new level.



On the occasion, Chiranjeevi stated that he enjoyed coming to the sets of the film the most since Khaidi No. 150 and Waltair Veerayya.

