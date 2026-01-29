Chiranjeevi Fans Take On Prabhas Fans Over Fake Poster Controversy

The ongoing fan war between Chiranjeevi and Prabhas supporters has taken a disturbing turn after a controversial incident at a theatre sparked widespread outrage on social media.



According to reports, a group of Prabhas fans allegedly crossed the line by dragging Megastar Chiranjeevi into the issue. At a theatre, they reportedly pasted a Prabhas mask over Chiranjeevi’s face on a poster of Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu, a film that clashed with Raja Saab and went on to become a blockbuster. The fans were also heard making insulting remarks while recording a video of the act.



Although theatre staff intervened and asked them to leave the premises, the video had already gone viral, triggering sharp backlash online. Chiranjeevi’s fans responded strongly, mocking Prabhas in retaliation, which further escalated the fan war across social media platforms.



While actors within the Telugu film industry are known to maintain mutual respect and cordial relations, such excessive fan behaviour has drawn criticism for spreading negativity. Several Telugu cinema lovers online are now questioning who will put an end to what they describe as harassment by frustrated Prabhas fans.



For the past two weeks, Prabhas fans have reportedly been going overboard, causing embarrassment to the pan-India star. Many expressed their anger towards director Maruthi, accusing him of damaging Prabhas’ image and squandering the goodwill the actor built over the years. The situation worsened following a statement Maruthi made during the film’s trailer launch event, where he said that if Prabhas fans felt even one percent disappointment, they were welcome to come to his home, even sharing his address and asking them to question him directly.



After the film’s failure, some fans reportedly took that statement seriously, further intensifying tensions.

“I think Prabhas should step in and rein in his fans. If he issues a clear public statement asking them to stop such behaviour, they might listen. Several voices have strongly condemned these actions, stating that no film failure—big or small—ever justifies personal harassment or disrespect towards others,” said a noted producer.



