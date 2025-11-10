Chiranjeevi Fans Crown Him 'BOSS' in Response to RGV

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s fans seem far from impressed with director Ram Gopal Varma’s recent apology to the veteran actor. Despite RGV expressing regret and even thanking Chiranjeevi publicly, his words didn’t sit well with the superstar’s ardent supporters.

Apparently, fans were not convinced by RGV’s “sorry” and flooded social media with sharp and witty reactions. One fan posted a popular Brahmanandam GIF captioned, “Unintentional?” Another remarked, “Chiru is real to the core. It’s tough to be yourself, so props to you for recognizing it.”



A loyal admirer wrote, “This is Chiranjeevi — a great personality and inspiration to generations. Even his adversaries like you end up bowing down to his warmth and humility.”



One user playfully trolled the filmmaker in his own trademark sarcastic style: “Hope BOSS intentionally forgives you for all your unintentional mistakes — and that you intentionally make an unintentional great film with BOSS.” Another fan added, “You did it intentionally… You can’t take that back, Ramu.” Yet another quipped in Telugu, “If I ever unintentionally… teesesi. For the times I intentionally… ani pettandi,” suggesting RGV drop the word “unintentional” from his apology.



Many fans pointed out that RGV’s statement — “if I ever unintentionally offended you” — implied that he wasn’t apologizing for the deliberate digs he had taken in the past.



The controversy stems from RGV’s long history of provocative comments about Chiranjeevi. Back in 2016, when the Megastar made his comeback with Khaidi No.150, RGV tweeted, “It’s 636 times mega dumb to title a film Khaidi No.150 when his film Khaidi No.786 released 28 years earlier.” He later deleted the tweet and apologized. The filmmaker had also taken swipes at Chiranjeevi’s brother, Pawan Kalyan, though his criticism has mellowed in recent years.



Ironically, the latest episode began on a positive note. RGV had shared a video of Chiranjeevi fondly recalling how deeply he was impacted after watching Shiva for the first time. In the clip, Chiranjeevi praises Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni’s performances and lauds RGV’s groundbreaking direction, calling him a visionary who shaped modern Telugu cinema.



Sharing the video, RGV wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Thank you ⁦@KChiruTweets gaaru. Also, on this occasion, I want to apologise to you if I ever unintentionally offended you. Thank you once again for your largeness of heart.”



While Chiranjeevi himself has not responded to RGV’s message, his fans have made sure the filmmaker got an earful — intentionally or otherwise.