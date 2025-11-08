Chiranjeevi Extends Warm Birthday Wishes To CM Revanth Reddy

Megastar Chiranjeevi took to social media to convey his heartfelt birthday greetings to Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. Sharing his wishes, Chiranjeevi wrote, “Warm birthday wishes to Hon’ble Chief Minister garu. May you be blessed with good health, happiness, and continued strength in your service to the people of Telangana.”









Warm birthday wishes to Hon’ble Chief Minister @revanth_anumula garu 💐



May you be blessed with good health, happiness, and continued strength in your service to the people of Telangana. — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) November 8, 2025





Chiranjeevi has been a strong supporter of Revanth Reddy’s initiatives, especially the government’s fight against drug abuse. The veteran actor earlier joined hands with the Chief Minister for an anti-drug awareness campaign, becoming the first Telugu star to launch such an effort from Tollywood. His powerful message encouraged youngsters to stay away from harmful substances and focus on their lives and families. Following his lead, stars like Ram Charan and Vijay Deverakonda also lent their voices to the cause.



On the professional front, Chiranjeevi is awaiting the release of his next film Mana Sankara Varaprasad Garu, directed by Anil Ravipudi.

He is also working on the much-anticipated supernatural thriller Vishwambhara, slated for a grand release in April next year.

