Chiru, Ram Charan heap praises on Hari Hara Veera Mallu Trailer

Megastar Chiranjeevi took to his X account and wrote, “What an electrifying trailer!! Absolute delight to see Kalyan Babu setting movie screens on fire after almost 2 years. Wishing the Very Best to Team Hari Hara Veera Mallu.” Sharing his thoughts, Megapower Star Ram Charan wrote, “The Hari Hara Veera Mallu trailer truly captures the grandeur of the film. Watching Pawan Kalyan Garu on the big screen will be a treat for all of us. Wishing the entire team blockbuster success.”









Pawan fans are overwhelmed with joy over the warm and supportive wishes from Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan. Directed by Jyothi Krishna, the film is set to hit theatres on July 24. Produced by AM Rathnam under the Mega Surya Production banner, the film has its music composed by MM Keeravani.

The trailer of much hyped Hari Hara Veera Mallu has already registered a record-breaking number of views and is trending on YouTube. But the appreciation reached fever pitch with Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan chipping in.

Followed by SAi Dharam Tej who couldn’t hold his excitement. He took to social media and defined the trailer as powerful and sensational.



The actor added that Pawan is in full glory and concluded saying that he can't wait to witness the film in theatres on July 24.

Varun Tej too was quick to share his enthusiasm. He commented that watching Pawan Kalyan in Hari Hara Veera Mallu is pure, and that the trailer has hit the bullseye. Pawan looked powerful, intense and full of fire, the actor shared.

