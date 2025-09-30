Chiranjeevi Calms Fans, Stops Move To File 300 Police Complaints Against Balakrishna

The ongoing row between Tollywood actors Chiranjeevi and Nandamuri Balakrishna continues to generate headlines. The controversy began after Balakrishna made remarks on the floor of the Assembly, prompting a sharp rebuttal from Chiranjeevi.

A few days ago, the Akhanda actor made a reference to the Bholaa Shankar actor while talking about an old meeting between a Tollywood delegation (which included Chiru) and then Andhra Pradesh CM, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.



While many believed the matter would be quietly settled behind closed doors, tensions flared on Monday when members of the Akhila Bharata Chiranjeevi Yuvatha convened an emergency meeting in Hyderabad. The gathering, held at a hotel near Chiranjeevi Blood Bank in Jubilee Hills, drew Mega fans from both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (as per some accounts, fans from Karnataka and a couple of other States were also present). During the meeting, fans announced their readiness to lodge as many as 300 police complaints against the Bhagavanth Kesari and Daaku Maharaaj actor across the Telugu states.



However, the situation was de-escalated when Chiranjeevi himself intervened. Urging restraint, he appealed to his followers to withdraw their plans and avoid further escalation. Members of the Chiranjeevi Yuvatha, speaking to the media, stated that Chiranjeevi reminded them of the necessity of observing humanitarian and high standards with respect to others.

