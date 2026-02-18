Chiranjeevi Calls His Wife His Support System, Anchor of Family

Megastar Chiranjeevi took a moment to pause and celebrate the woman who shaped his life behind the scenes- his wife Surekha. His latest post on X is not just a birthday wish; it is a beautiful reflection of 44 years of partnership and shared strength.



Calling her his “peace, support system, and the anchor of the family,” Chiranjeevi expressed how Surekha became the bridge that held everyone together. He lovingly recalled how she embraced his parents and siblings as her own, becoming not just a daughter-in-law but a daughter in their eyes.









నా ప్రతి అడుగులో నా వెంట నడిచిన సురేఖ కు జన్మదిన శుభాకాంక్షలు ❤️

Happy Birthday to dearest Surekha.



From the day we got married on February 20, 1980, you have been my greatest strength. As we celebrate your birthday today and our wedding anniversary in advance, my heart is…





The Megastar revealed that while the world attributes his success to talent or hard work, the real credit belongs to Surekha, the one who shouldered every responsibility so he could shine on screen.



As her birthday coincides with the approach of their wedding anniversary, his message turned even more heartfelt- a reaffirmation of love, respect, and lifelong gratitude.



Chiranjeevi once again reminded his fans that behind every towering legacy lies a quiet pillar of strength- and in his life, that pillar is Surekha.



Meanwhile, he is gearing to start shooting for his upcoming film with director Bobby.