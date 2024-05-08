Megastar Chiranjeevi to Receive Padma Vibhushan in Delhi tomorrow

A Proud Moment for Telugu Cinema as the iconic Telugu film actor, megastar Chiranjeevi, will be conferred with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award, the second-highest civilian honor in New Delhi on Thursday. This momentous occasion will be graced by his family, including his wife, Surekha, son, Ram Charan, and daughter-in-law, Upasana.

Chiranjeevi's contributions to Indian cinema, particularly Telugu film industry, span over four decades. With a career spanning over 150 films, he has enthralled audiences with his captivating performances, earning him the title of 'Megastar.' His dedication, passion, and commitment to his craft have made him a household name, transcending generations.



The Padma Vibhushan recognition is a testament to Chiranjeevi's tireless efforts in promoting Indian cinema globally. His influence extends beyond the silver screen, inspiring countless artists, and his philanthropic endeavors have made a significant impact on society.





Chiranjeevi's family has been his pillar of strength throughout his journey. His wife, Surekha, has been a constant source of support, and his son, Ram Charan, has followed in his footsteps, making a name for himself in the film industry. The presence of his family members at the award ceremony will undoubtedly make this moment even more special and cherished.

As Chiranjeevi receives this esteemed honor, it is not only a proud moment for him but also for the entire Telugu film fraternity and his fans worldwide. His legacy continues to inspire, and this recognition will further cement his place in the annals of Indian cinema history.

Heartfelt congratulations to Megastar Chiranjeevi on this well-deserved achievement! May this milestone inspire him to continue entertaining and inspiring us for years to come.