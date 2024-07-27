Chiranjeevi and Family Attends 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony







Upasana posted a picture on her Instagram story along with Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi and Surekha from the Paris Olympics opening ceremony.

Chiranjeevi also shared a picture of him with his wife at the event. The Waltair Veerayya actor can be seen holding a replica of the Olympic torch and the actor also wished the Indian Contingent a very best.



"Absolutely thrilled to attend the inaugural of the #PARIS2024 #Olympics. A delightful moment holding the Olympic Torch replica along with Surekha ! Wishing each and every player of our proud Indian Contingent, All the Very Best and the Best Medal Tally ever! Go India!! Jai Hind," he wrote on X.



