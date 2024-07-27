Chiranjeevi and Family Attends 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony
Actor Ram Charan along with his wife Upasana and parents Chiranjeevi and Surekha attended the opening ceremony of 2024 Paris Olympics.
The RRR actor posted a picture on his Instagram story. He wore a blazer with a hat and sunglasses for the opening ceremony. Meanwhile, Upasana posted many pictures from the event.
Upasana posted a picture on her Instagram story along with Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi and Surekha from the Paris Olympics opening ceremony.
Chiranjeevi also shared a picture of him with his wife at the event. The Waltair Veerayya actor can be seen holding a replica of the Olympic torch and the actor also wished the Indian Contingent a very best.
"Absolutely thrilled to attend the inaugural of the #PARIS2024 #Olympics. A delightful moment holding the Olympic Torch replica along with Surekha ! Wishing each and every player of our proud Indian Contingent, All the Very Best and the Best Medal Tally ever! Go India!! Jai Hind," he wrote on X.
After RRR, Ram Charan will be seen in 'Game Changer', directed by Shankar.
