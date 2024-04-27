Chirag Nangru from KO Krakens led by Elvish Yadav emerges victorious in Playground Season 3

After7-exhilaratingweeks, Amazon miniTV’s gaming reality show - Playground Season 3in association with Rusk Media finally reached its conclusion with ‘P1ngu’ from KO Krakens, led by the YouTube sensation Elvish Yadav, being crowned as the Ultimate Gamer!The one-of-a-kind reality show saw 16 micro-influencers from different parts of India, competing in various challenges and games, all streamed live!Mentored by four of the biggest names in the gaming and entertainment world, Carry Minati, Ujjwal Chaurasia a.k.a. Techno Gamerz, Naman Mathur a.k.a. Mortal, FukraInsaana.k.a Abhishek Malhan,and Elvish Yadav, Playground Season 3 emerged as the ultimate destination for all things entertainment!

Following 7 weeks of fierce competition and electrifying battles, Playground Season 3 concluded with P1ngu a.k.a. Chirag Nangru being crowned the ‘King of Gaming Entertainment’. Originally starting his journey with OP Unicorns, led by Mortal, in this race to victory, P1ngu ended up in KO Krakens after availing of the ‘transfer card’. The young gaming enthusiast took home a whopping 10L cash prize, a stylish Hero Xtreme 125R bike, and a Techno Pova 6 PRO 5G for his victorious performance. The Grand Finale witnessed an enthralling competition among the finalists - Himanshu, Chill Gamer, and Abhinav.Renowned gaming video creator Scout and Techno Gamerz(Ujjwal Chaurasia)were present cheering for the finalists while celebrity Judge Uorfi Javed raised the bar of entertainment by joining the finale episode to motivate the contestants.

Expressing his excitement about winning the season, Chirag Nangru said, “Having featured on Playground in the previous season, I was thrilled to be a part of the show once again. Gaming is my passion, and I would like to extend my gratitude to Amazon miniTV for providing a platform for gamers and recognizing the gaming community in India with Playground. I am glad that I got the opportunity to be a part of this season and I intend to continue to focus on my gaming skills and emerge as a more skilled gamer.”

Elvish Yadav, who mentored the winning team KO Krakens, shared, “I'm delighted to see P1ngu declared the season's winner after all of his hard work. With his journey to where he is now, I knew he had potential. I'd like to thank everyone who voted for him and my team, the KO Krakens, for their constant support, which helped make this season a big success. Shoutout to the makers of the show Rusk Media and Amazon miniTV for taking Playground across India."

