Chinmayi–Mohan G Clash Over Draupadi 2 Song Sparks Online Debate

Tamil singer Chinmayi Sripaada, widely known for her involvement in the Me Too movement and her outspoken stance on social issues, has become the centre of a fresh controversy in Kollywood. Director Mohan G, known for films like Draupathi and Rudra Thandavam, and currently working on Draupadi 2, had Chinmayi sing the song ''Emkoney' for the sequel.

Trouble began after Mohan G released the first single’s poster. Many netizens criticised Chinmayi for associating with the director, arguing that her politically correct and socially conscious image clashes with Mohan G’s reputation for making caste-centric films. This contrast sparked heated reactions online.

Responding to the backlash, Chinmayi posted on X that she was unaware the song was for Draupadi 2. She claimed even music composer Ghibran was not present during the recording and added that she would not have sung Emkoney had she known it was for Mohan G’s film.

The director took offence to her statement. Mohan G responded that Chinmayi apologised publicly without informing him or the producer, questioning her motives behind the apology. His reaction further fuelled the debate.

The issue has since blown up on social media. Some users defend Mohan G, expressing disbelief over Chinmayi’s claim of not knowing the project. Others support the singer, arguing that the director should have ignored her clarification instead of escalating the situation. They believe his response unnecessarily intensified a controversy that could have been settled quietly.

With divided opinions and continuous online discussions, the Chinmayi–Mohan G episode has grown into a major trending topic across social media platforms.