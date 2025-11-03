Chinmayi Vs. Jani Master: Singer Invokes Karma Theory

Popular playback singer and dubbing artist Chinmayi Sripada, known for her outspoken social media presence, has once again sparked debate with a fiery post on X (formerly Twitter). The National Award-winning singer criticized choreographer Jani Master and playback singer Karthik, both of whom have faced allegations of sexual harassment in the past.

Chinmayi, who was earlier banned by the Tamil Dubbing Artistes Association after making #MeToo allegations against veteran poet Vairamuthu, has consistently voiced her stance against harassment and abuse in the entertainment industry.



In her latest post, she wrote, “I don’t and will never understand the repeated platforming of Jani Master or Singer Karthik. Putting power and influence AND money in the hands of men who misuse it is like saying – here is my support, go sexually assault.”



She concluded her tweet by invoking karma, stating, “If there is a Karma theory at work – may it come back and bite them back.”



Both Jani Master and Karthik have not yet responded to Chinmayi’s remarks.



Earlier, choreographer Shaik Jani Basha, popularly known as Jani Master, was arrested on sexual assault charges but later granted bail by the Telangana High Court on October 24, 2024. He is currently choreographing a song for Ram Charan’s upcoming film Peddi.

