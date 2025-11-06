Chinmayi Seeks Police Action Over Online Abuse

Singer Chinmayi Sripada has appealed to Hyderabad City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar to take action against individuals who abused her in an X Space discussion. The incident came to light when one user Yashaswini P shared a recording of the Space where offensive language and personal attacks were directed at Chinmayi.

In a post, Yashaswini P wrote: “They went on and spoke nasty things not only about me but even Chinmayi. Unfortunately, I don’t have a recording, but I hope she files a complaint against all these low-life roaches.”

Chinmayi responded, addressing the police commissioner: “Respected @SajjanarVC Sir, please take cognisance of this. I am sick and tired of this everyday abuse. Women deserve better in Telangana. If they don’t like an opinion, they can ignore and leave. I am happy to file a complaint, and even if this case takes 15 years, let the law take its course. These men are basically saying my kids should die. Please help.”

Following her complaint, Commissioner Sajjanar directed the Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police to investigate and take action against those responsible.



