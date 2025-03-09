Chhaava Opens Strong in Telugu States, Earns ₹2.5 Crore in First Two Days

After making waves in the Hindi belt, the historical drama Chhaava has opened to promising numbers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The film, which hit Telugu screens on Friday, has grossed Rs 2.5 crore net in its first two days.

“The film collected Rs 1.25 crore on day one and another Rs 1.25 crore on day two, marking a solid start for a dubbed Hindi film,” said a leading distributor. Chhaava has been released in approximately 500 theaters across the Telugu states, and its steady performance is a positive sign.

In addition to critical acclaim, the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj has resonated with some Telugu audiences. With Sunday collections expected to exceed Rs 1 crore, the film could see a further boost despite competition from the cricket finals airing in the afternoon. “If it holds well against the cricket fever, the numbers will be even more impressive,” the distributor added.

Vicky Kaushal’s dubbed performance, along with Rashmika Mandanna and the supporting cast, has been well-received by Telugu viewers. While Chhaava is a celebrated story in Maharashtra, it remains to be seen whether it will break box office records for dubbed films or settle as an average grosser in the coming days, he concluded.