Chhaava Needs a Stronger Buzz to Outshine Kantara in Telugu States.

A leading distributor believes that the much-anticipated Telugu-dubbed version of the Hindi blockbuster Chhaava must generate greater hype to attract audiences in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, since it is slated for release on March 7.

“Rashmika Mandanna’s involvement in promotions could be a game-changer, given her immense popularity among Telugu viewers. In Hindi, she went all out to promote the film, even while recovering in a wheelchair. Similar efforts are needed here,” he says.

While Chhaava was widely celebrated in Maharashtra and North Indian states, the distributor points out that the film’s success in Telugu states depends on how well audiences connect with the warrior legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji. “Beyond national pride, the film must resonate emotionally with viewers here,” he adds.

Previously, Geetha Arts distributed the Kannada blockbuster Kantara, which became a massive success, collecting over Rs 70 crore net in Telugu states. “Rishabh Shetty’s performance and the story rooted in tribal folklore struck a deep chord with the audience. It even surpassed the collections of Rajinikanth’s dubbed film Jailer in the region,” he explains. “Rishabh also actively promoted the film in Hyderabad, which helped immensely. If Vicky Kaushal follows suit, it could boost Chhaava’s prospects.”

However, promotions require significant investment. Distributors may need to spend around Rs 2 crore on marketing, making it a high-risk venture. “Since the film is being released on a distribution model, the financial burden falls entirely on distributors. As a result, promotional efforts might be selective. Ultimately, its fate will be decided after the first show on March 7. If word-of-mouth is strong, it could drive audiences in a big way and replicate its Hindi belt success,” he concludes.