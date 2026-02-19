ChatGPT to Recommend Streaming Links from JioHotstar for Users Searching Entertainment Content

New Delhi:OpenAI's ChatGPT will now recommend and share streaming links available on JioHotstar for users searching for entertainment content on the AI platform following a pact among the entities, a joint statement said on Thursday.Video entertainment platform JioHotstar and OpenAI have also collaborated to introduce a ChatGPT-powered voice discovery feature that will enable viewers search for desired streaming content by speaking their intent, mood or context instead of navigating menus or typing keywords.

"Beyond the in-app experience, JioHotstar and OpenAI will introduce new experiences within ChatGPT where users who turn to ChatGPT for entertainment-related queries will receive contextual recommendations and relevant streaming links from JioHotstar's vast catalogue, making the partnership a true two-way integration," the statement said.

The companies claim it to be the first-of-its-kind innovation for India, where audiences can now discover, engage, and immerse in their favourite stories simply by speaking across languages, genres and moments transforming streaming into an intuitive, deeply personal conversation.

"Through our partnership with JioHotstar, we're bringing personalized AI directly into entertainment and live sports, turning every moment into an opportunity for deeper engagement. Viewers can move seamlessly from watching to asking, from curiosity to context, and from exploration to recommendation in ways that feel natural, personal, and immediately useful," Fidji Simo, CEO, Applications, OpenAI said.

JioStar Vice chairman Uday Shankar said JioStar is embedding AI at the very core of the user experience.

"Our partnership with OpenAI will allow viewers to discover, engage with, and even curate content simply using their voice. This is a fundamental reimagining of the entertainment experience; one that anticipates culture and feels deeply personal to every viewer," he said.