Top
Home » Entertainment

Ram Charan's Hanuman Jayanti Greetings to fans

Entertainment
DC Correspondent
23 April 2024 6:35 AM GMT
Ram Charans Hanuman Jayanti Greetings to fans
x
Sill from Ram Charan's Rangasthalam (Photo: X)

Hyderabad: Tollywood star Ram Charan wished his fans on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Tuesday.

The 'RRR' star took to microblogging site X and wrote, "Wishing you strength & happiness this Hanuman Jayanthi. Jai Shri Ram!!."

Along with the message he posted a picture from his superhit movie 'Rangasthalam', in which lord Hanuman's idol can be seen in the background.



On the work front, Ram Charan is currently working with Director Shankar's Game Changer. The Magadheera star has also announced two other projects, one each with Director Buchi Babu Sana and Director Sukumar.

Meanwhile, a track from Ram Charan's Game Changer titled 'Jaragandi' which was released a few weeks ago was doing well with more than 25 million views on YouTube.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Ram Charan Tollywood Hanuman Jayanti Rangasthalam 
India 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X