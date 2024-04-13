True Happiness for Any Parent, Chiru on Charan's Honorary Doctorate

Ram Charan's star continues to rise, both domestically and internationally. Fresh off his global recognition for "RRR," the actor has now been bestowed with an honorary doctorate in literature from the prestigious Vels University in Chennai. This honor further solidifies his status as a "Global Star" and recognizes his multifaceted achievements.

He attributed his success to his directors, fellow actors, audiences, and fans, emphasizing that this honor belonged to everyone who has supported him throughout his journey. When asked about his education, he revealed that he dropped out of Mechanical Engineering to pursue a career in acting.





Ram Charan's father, Megastar Chiranjeevi took to social media to express his happiness. Check out his tweet on X.





The ceremony at Vels University was a grand affair, with Ram Charan receiving a warm welcome. His journey to stardom was highlighted, drawing applause from the audience. Chancellor Ishari K Ganesh presented him with the doctorate, marking a significant milestone in the actor's career. The university acknowledged Charan's contributions to the film industry as an actor, producer, and entrepreneur. The university's official account expressed excitement at welcoming the dynamic star for their 14th Annual Convocation, where he was presented with the prestigious Honoris Causa award.Ram Charan was among several distinguished individuals honored by Vels University this year. The list includes Dr. P. Veeramuthuvel from ISRO, Dr. GSK Velu from Trivitron Healthcare, and Padma Shri awardee Achanta Sharath Kamal, a renowned table tennis player.Ram Charan arrived in Chennai with his wife Upasana and daughter Klin Kaara, showcasing a heartwarming family moment. He opted for a casual yet stylish look for the occasion.During the press conference, Ram Charan expressed his gratitude to the university for the honor, admitting his surprise and disbelief. He dedicated the doctorate to his directors, colleagues, audience, fans, and everyone who has supported him throughout his journey.