Chandoo Mondeti, Abhishek receives national award for Karthikeya 2

Director Chandoo Mondeti and producer Abhishek Agarwal received a coveted award separately for their film "Karthikeya 2," which won the National Award for Best Telugu Film category. Both Chandoo Mondeti and Producer Abhishek Agarwal received the award from President Draupadi Murmu at a 70th National Award ceremony held in Delhi. Many in the film industry are extending their congratulations to the team on this occasion.

"Karthikeya 2," was an adventure thriller featuring Nikhil as the lead, highlighting the greatness of Lord Krishna. The success of Karthikeya 2 helped blockbuster filmmaker Chandoo Mondeti. A sequel, "Karthikeya 3," has also been announced, and there is great anticipation around it.

Earlier, talking to Deccan Chronicle, Abhishek Agarwal said, “ I am on cloud nine. I am thankful to the national jury for this coveted award. I am also thankful for the blessings of my grandfather and grandmother and dedicate this award to them. No doubt, Lord Krishna has been with us throughout the making of this socio-fantasy which revolved around doctor Karthikeya, who is on a quest to find the lost anklet of Lord Krishna and it worked wonders,’ he adds.