Celebrity Cricket Carnival in Australia on Feb. 18

Hyderabad: In a grand unveiling, the first season of the Celebrity Cricket Carnival is set to kick off in Melbourne, Australia, on February 18, 2024. This fusion of cricket and movies will witness 15 South Indian actors facing off against local talent in a cricketing extravaganza.

The Tollywood Cricket Association (TCA), founded in 2006 by stars Srikanth & Tharun, known for playing professional matches globally, has now collaborated with Celebrity Cricket Carnival Aus Pty Ltd to bring joy to the world through the love of cricket.

Season 1, the brainchild of Sai Krishna and Vamshi Vuppaladadium marks a historic moment in the world of celebrity cricket. Today's formal curtain raiser introduces the official sponsors and players who will embark on an extravagant cricketing adventure down under next month.

With 15 top actors from South India pitted against Australian league cricketers, the event promises to be sensational and entertaining. This unique collaboration is the first ever sensational cricketing battle involving a team of South Indian celebrities eager to showcase their cricketing prowess in an intense match against local opponents in Australia.

Get ready to witness the magic as the worlds of cricket and cinema collide in a spectacular display of skill and entertainment.