Celebrities Recall Life-Changing Influence of Sri Sathya Sai Baba

Spiritual teachings and service activities of Puttaparthi Sri Sathya Sai Baba continue to inspire millions. Not just devotees, but several prominent personalities from the film industry say Baba’s words and way of life transformed their approach to compassion, discipline and service.



Actor Vijay Deverakonda recalled that his character was shaped during his childhood years spent studying in Puttaparthi. “I don’t like being alone. During festivals, I prefer following all traditions rather than just celebrating casually. No matter how difficult the situation is, I strongly believe it will pass. Whenever possible, I step forward to help others. All this came from studying in Puttaparthi and listening to Swami’s teachings,” he said.



He added that though he tried several times to meet Baba personally, it happened only when Baba visited Chennai. “Later, when I went to Puttaparthi, I witnessed the selfless service activities carried out by the Sai Trust without any discrimination. That strengthened my devotion and service mindset.”

Veteran actor Rajinikanth shared his memories of singing in Baba’s presence. “I sang two to three times before Swami. Once, after my performance, he called me and gave me a locket with the ‘Om’ symbol. He blessed me saying my voice should resonate across the world. I was deeply moved watching doctors, IAS and IPS officers doing voluntary work—cleaning plates, wiping tables and sweeping—happily chanting ‘Sairam’. After my daughter passed away, that spirit of service inspired us to start the Sneha Nandana Charitable Trust to support underprivileged musicians with monthly pensions,” he said.



Singer Chitra also highlighted her family’s long association with Baba. “My grandparents and mother were devotees, and later we followed the same path. Baba himself named me,” she recalled. During her student days and later while studying medicine in Georgia, listening to Radio Sai bhajans helped her remain calm, disciplined and focused. “Meditation every morning, staying composed during hardships, and overcoming stress—these are all lessons I learnt from Swami,” she said.



Actor Saikumar, named after Shirdi Sai and Puttaparthi Sai, said he had the honour of hosting Baba’s birthday celebrations in 1995. “Baba’s teachings — ‘Help Ever, Hurt Never’ and ‘Love All, Serve All’ — guide my life. Having struggled for my education, I know how precious time is for a student. That’s why I support poor students and conduct motivational sessions for youth in Sai organisations. Any good we do returns to us manifold,” he added.



The experiences shared by these celebrities reflect the enduring impact of Sathya Sai Baba’s principles of love, discipline and selfless service — values they say continue to influence their lives even today.

