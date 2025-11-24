Celebrities Mourn Dharmendra: Tributes Pour in for Indian Cinema’s ‘Original He-Man’

New Delhi: A "bonafide legend" of Indian cinema, "an inspiration for generations" and the "original He-Man" is how celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Allu Arjun and Karan Johar, remembered Dharmendra who breathed his last on Monday.Dharmendra, the star who wrote himself into showbiz legend in a 65-year career spanning 300 films ranging from "Satyakam' to "Sholay", passed away at the age of 89, according to a police statement. However, there has been no confirmation from the family.

Akshay shared a photo of the late cinema star, saying Dharmendra will continue to live on through his movies. "Growing up, Dharmendra ji was the hero every boy wanted to be... our industry's original He-Man, thank you for inspiring generations. You'll live through your movies and the love you spread. Om shanti," he wrote on X. Ajay remembered Dharmendra for his "warmth, generosity and presence".

"The industry has lost a legend... and we've lost someone who has shaped the very soul of our cinema. Rest in peace Dharam ji, Om Shanti," he added. Karan, who directed Dharmendra in his 2023 directorial "Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani", posted a long note on Instagram.

"It is an end of an ERA.. a massive mega star the embodiment of a HERO in mainstream cinema incredibly handsome and the most enigmatic screen presence he is and will always be a bonafide Legend of Indian Cinema defining and richly present in the pages of cinema history but mostly he was the best human being he was so loved by everyone in our industry," the director wrote. Karan said Dharmendra's death has left "a gaping hole in the industry".

"He only had immense love and positivity for everyone... there will always be the one and only DHARAMJI we love you kind Sir. We will miss you so much. The heavens are blessed today. It will always be my blessing to have worked with you. And my heart says with respect, reverence and love," he added.

Arjun uploaded a photo of the late actor on his Instagram story and wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear the passing of legendary actor #Dharmendra ji. A legend who touched millions of hearts. My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and fans." Kareena Kapoor Khan shared series of pictures on her Instagram handle and captioned them, "Forever in power."

Madhuri Dixit called the actor an "icon who defined grace, strength, and humility." "Dharam ji, your loss leaves a void that can never be filled. Your legacy goes beyond the screen, it lives in the love and admiration of millions... Your remarkable body of work, your humility, and your ever-endearing spirit have left an indelible mark on this industry."

Aamir Khan's production banner shared a note on his production banner, which read, "You'll forever remain in our hearts. Dharam ji rest in peace. Team AKP."

Farhan Akhtar sent his condolences to the Deol family and said Dharmendra will "forever remain irreplaceable". "A big, big loss to the entire film world... Thank you for six decades of entertainment. We are fortunate to have experienced your warmth, your kindness, your generosity, your charm, your intensity and your wit, on and off the screen," he said.

Manoj Bajpayee said Dharmendra was his parents "favourite and one of my childhood heroes". "He had a warmth you felt even before he spoke. His dignity, his humour, and the way he carried himself on and off screen left a deep mark on everyone who met him or watched him. Losing him feels personal. His films, his love for people, and the gentle strength he stood for will stay with us," he posted on Instagram.

Triptii Dimri wrote on her Instagram Stories," Your Light Lives On." Ranveer Singh just shared a picture on his Instagram handle with the late actor. Suniel Shetty posted, "Strength wrapped in grace. Stardom wrapped in warmth. Heroism wrapped in a pure heart. Thats the legacy of Dharam Paaji. To the world he was the He-Man. To those who knew him, he was pure warmth."

Kajol shared a picture of her son Yug alongside the late actor. "The OG of the Good Man is gone and the world is poorer for it.. somehow it seems like we are only losing the good people in it. Kind to the core and loved always . RIP Dharamji .. with love always," she wrote.

Raveena Tandon called Dharmendra a "man with the golden heart. "Handsomest man on the silver screen," she wrote. Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee said,"Rest in peace thank you for all the magic you brought to the big screens." Varun Dhawan remembered Dharmendra as a "true star, larger than life on screen and just so incredibly kind". "Feeling so grateful for the time I spent in your presence," he added.

Sidharth Malhotra said, "Years of memories and magic, on and off screen...thank you for everything, Dharam sir. My thoughts and prayers with the family." Rashmika Mandanna wrote," A legend has left us.. Rest easy Dharmendra sir."

Bhumi Pednekar said Dharmendra's legacy will remain an "integral part of cultural memory forever". "We've lost a giant of Indian cinema. Dharam Ji you will be deeply missed. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and admirers," she said. Rajpal Yadav said, "His journey may have ended, but the love he leaves behind will echo for generations."

Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote,"Heroes may leave the screen but legends never leave our hearts." Dharmendra, born Dharam Singh Deol in Punjab in 1935, enjoyed a remarkable six-decade career, featuring in over 300 films and headlining classics such as Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Satyakam, Anupama, Seeta Aur Geeta and many others. He was widely celebrated for his versatility across action, romance and comedy. Dharmendra is survived by his wife Prakash Kaur, Hema Malini, sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, and daughters Vijeta, Ajeeta, Esha and Ahana.