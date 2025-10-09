Celebrating Artistic Plurality: NCPA Presents One World Many Musics Festival This October

The NCPA presents One World Many Musics, a two-day festival that celebrates the vibrant tapestry of musical traditions uniting us across cultures. This edition brings together two distinct musical experiences: The Indian Choral Ensemble (TICE) from Chennai, whose innovative fusion of Western choral harmonies with Indian musical aesthetics creates a rich, textured soundscape, and Swanand Kirkire's Baawra Live, an intimate, interactive concert that transforms beloved film songs into shared moments of nostalgia and connection. Through these performances, the festival reaffirms the peaceful co-existence of cultural and artistic plurality, showcasing music as a healing force that transcends boundaries and reminds us of our shared humanity.

Day 1 - The Indian Choral Ensemble (TICE)

Tata Theatre | October 10, 2025 | 6:30 pm



Based in Chennai, The Indian Choral Ensemble is a remarkable collective of 37 singers and six musicians under the direction of choir-director duo Kalyani Nair and Karthik Manickavasakam. The ensemble has carved a distinct identity by seamlessly blending Western choral harmonies with Indian musical aesthetics, presenting original compositions in multiple Indian languages as well as English.

What sets TICE apart is their mastery of intricate six- to eight-part vocal arrangements, where each voice contributes to multi-layered harmonies that create a complex yet deeply resonant sonic landscape. The result is a mesmerising fusion of tradition and innovation—a majestic group sound that delivers a textured and immersive musical experience. Their carefully crafted arrangements honour both Western choral traditions and Indian musical sensibilities, showcasing the power of collaborative artistry on a professional platform.

Age Recommendation: 6+ | Late entry not permitted

Duration: Approximately XX minutes

Tickets (Inclusive of GST)

● Members: Rs. 630, 450, 270

● Non-Members: Rs. 700, 500, 300

Day 2 - Swanand Kirkire's Baawra Live

Tata Theatre | October 11, 2025 | 6:30 pm



Swanand Kirkire is a name synonymous with soulful, evocative lyrics and heartfelt music. An award-winning lyricist, playback singer, actor and writer, he has spent over two decades crafting some of Hindi cinema's most memorable songs—from the haunting melodies of Parineeta and Masaan to the beloved tracks from 3 Idiots and Lage Raho Munna Bhai. With Baawra Live, Kirkire brings his distinctive artistry to the NCPA stage in an experience that goes beyond performance.

Baawra is designed as an open, interactive concert where the audience becomes an integral part of the show. Familiar lyrics transform into a shared voice, creating sing-along moments that connect across generations. Performed with a dynamic band, the presentation is rooted in simplicity, emotion and heartfelt songwriting—a celebration of music that feels both intimate and expansive. Kirkire will perform a selection of his original compositions alongside well-known film songs, blending soulful music with storytelling to take audiences on a journey filled with nostalgia, warmth and lyrical beauty.

Age Recommendation: 6+ | Late entry not permitted

Duration: Approximately XX minutes

Tickets (Inclusive of GST)

● Members: Rs. 1,440, 1,080, 720, 450

● Non-Members: Rs. 1,600, 1,200, 800, 500

Join us for One World Many Musics and immerse yourself in two evenings of extraordinary musical experiences at the NCPA. From the intricate harmonies of choral fusion to the warmth of shared songs and stories, this festival is an invitation to celebrate the universal language of music. Come and be part of a journey that honours artistic diversity and our collective love for music.

About NCPA:

The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), Mumbai, is India's premier cultural institution. Inaugurated in 1969, it was the first multi-venue, multi-genre cultural centre in South Asia. The NCPA is committed to preserving and promoting India's rich and vibrant artistic heritage in the fields of music, dance, theatre, film, literature and photography, as well as presenting new and innovative work by Indian and international artistes from a diverse range of genres including drama, contemporary dance, orchestral concerts, opera, jazz and chamber music. Today, the NCPA hosts more than 700 events each year, making it India's largest and most holistic performing arts centre.