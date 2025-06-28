Ceiling Collapses at Asian Mukunda Theatre in Mahabubabad, Video Viral

A part of the ceiling at the Asian Mukunda theatre in Mahabubabad, Telangana, collapsed on Wednesday night, causing panic among the audience during the screening of Kuberaa, which stars Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna, and Jim Sarbh under the direction of Sekhar Kammula.

The incident occurred around 11:30 PM on Wednesday, prompting moviegoers to rush out in fear. Two people sustained minor injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital. Thankfully, no major casualties were reported. The news came out via a video posted on social media on Friday, which triggered varied reactions.

According to local police, no official complaint was filed, as those affected reportedly reached a compromise with the theatre management. However, other reports suggest that there was a brief scuffle between the audience and the management over alleged negligence.

Videos of the incident circulated widely on social media by Friday, drawing fresh attention to the deteriorating condition of several single-screen theatres in the Telugu states. One user on X (formerly Twitter) remarked, “Guntur Naaz complex lo kuda yeppudu okasari ilane padipotundi (Someday the ceiling in Naaz theatre, Guntur, will also collapse like this).” Another wrote, “Producers have been saying in multiple interviews that they need to take care of single screens. Now it’s not just theatres—audiences also have to protect themselves.”

The incident has reignited debates about the urgent need for better maintenance and safety checks in older cinema halls.