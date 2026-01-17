CBFC Chief Prasoon Joshi Breaks Silence on ‘Toxic’ Controversy

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups has been criticized for its bold, raw, sexual content. In this regard, Prasoon Joshi, the Chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification has opened up days after the Karnataka State Women's Commission (KSWC) wrote to the CBFC demanding an investigation and appropriate action.



He declined to comment directly on the Toxic teaser controversy, stating that under the current circumstances, he cannot make any specific remarks. "Many videos seen on platforms like YouTube do not have a censor certificate. They do not fall under the CBFC's purview. People should understand this and move away from the assumption that everything they watch online has been censored," he said. Prasoon Joshi further noted that OTT/digital content is often mistakenly assumed to be censored, but it does not come under CBFC jurisdiction and lacks certification.



Toxic stars KGF fame Yash in the lead. Geetu Mohandas is its director.

