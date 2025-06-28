Actor Shefali Jariwala Passes Away at 42

Mumbai: Actor Shefali Jariwala, best known for her iconic single "Kaanta Laga", passed away Friday night, a hospital source said. She was 42.

Jariwala was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in suburban Mumbai by her husband, actor Parag Tyagi.

She was brought to the hospital around 11:15 pm. The on-duty doctor declared her dead on arrival, a hospital source said.

As per media reports, Jariwala died of a heart attack though there was no official statement yet from the family or her representatives.

Jariwala gained popularity through her participation in reality shows like Nach Baliye, a dance-based show series, with her husband, and later, Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 13.

Jariwala's sudden death has shocked many industry friends and colleagues, who expressed grief.

Singer Mika Singh said he is unable to fathom the news about the death of his dearest friend, Jariwala.

I'm deeply shocked, saddened, and feeling a heavy heart Our beloved star and my dearest friend @shefalijariwala has left us. Still can't believe it. You will always be remembered for your grace, smile, and spirit. Om Shanti, Singh wrote.

I can't get over this news...my heart is sinking. Shefali, actor Kamya Punjabi wrote.

Actor Aly Goni wrote, RIP Shefali.

Jariwala rose to prominence in 2002 with the massive popularity of "Kaanta Laga", a remix of an old Lata Mangeshkar song from the 1972 movie "Samadhi".