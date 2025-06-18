Caste Equations Back To The Fore In Tollywood?

Tollywood, long regarded as a cultural melting pot of castes and communities, is once again facing scrutiny over caste-based influences in its decision-making processes. The latest controversy stems from the formation of a delegation to meet Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu — a process marred by allegations of caste lobbying.



Industry insiders revealed that the initial list of 30-odd representatives was allegedly dominated by members from the Kapu community. It reportedly took the intervention of a top star from a prominent film family to recalibrate the list for broader inclusivity.

Eventually, the committee expanded to around 40 members, including notable names such as Bharat Bhushan, Damodar Prasad, DVV Danayya, A.M. Rathnam, representatives from Mythri Movie Makers, Suresh Babu, Prasanna Kumar, Veera Shankar, Supriya, Meher Ramesh, Adi Seshagiri Rao, Bunny Vass, C. Kalyan, Bellamkonda Suresh, Natti Kumar, Manchu Vishnu, CKalyan, and Tammareddy Bharadwaj, among others.



Although the TDP-Jana Sena alliance aimed to present a united political front and bridge caste divides in Andhra Pradesh, the initial imbalance seemed tone-deaf, particularly in light of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s vocal opposition to caste favoritism. Ironically, several members initially selected were known associates of his films, raising concerns that the selections were motivated rather than merit-based.



Further criticism arose over the exclusion of key trade body leaders, including those from the Telugu Film Producers Council (TFPC). “Producers are the financial backbone of the industry,” a senior producer emphasized in a letter addressed to the AP Chief Minister and Deputy CM.

He lamented the sidelining of producers and called for their inclusion alongside distributors, who also invest heavily in the industry. The same letter also raised practical demands, such as providing free drinking water in theatres across AP, the source adds

After the intervention of the top hero, the committee expanded further to include representatives from other major film associations, including the Telugu Film Directors’ Association, Telugu Film Employees Federation, and members of Ramoji Film City. While some members reportedly joined by making personal calls to AP Minister Kandula Durgesh and ballooning the delegation to nearly 70 members, the source points out.

However, the sheer size of the group has raised eyebrows. “A delegation this large risks losing focus, and also the CM's camp office can't even accommodate such a jumbo delegation,” noted one member. “Instead of a structured policy presentation, the meeting could devolve into a mere photo-op. A smaller, more representative committee would have been more effective.”



Meanwhile, the Telangana government has earned praise for its swift organization of the inaugural Telangana Gaddar Film Awards, disbursing over ₹2 crore in prize money and holding a grand event within a matter of months.

Inspired by this, Tollywood representatives plan to urge the Andhra Pradesh government to revive the prestigious Nandi Awards. “But if caste considerations continue to outweigh merit and seniority,” a member cautioned, “we may end up further dividing the industry rather than advancing it.”



"Probably, the next meeting with CM would have 'limited and active members' and not a group of members who want to be seen with CM to enhance their public image since they are not regular makers," he concludes.

