Captain Miller stars Dhanush in the lead, along with Shiva Rajkumar, Nasser, Priyanka Mohan in pivotal roles

Prime Video today announced the exclusive global streaming premiere of the Tamil period action-adventure drama film Captain Miller. The film, first part of a trilogy, is directed by Arun Matheswaran who has also written it alongside Arunraja Kamaraj and Madhan Karky and is produced by Sathya Jyothi Films. Captain Miller stars Dhanush in the lead, along with Shiva Rajkumar, Nassar, Sundeep Kishan, Priyanka Mohan, and Nivedhithaa Sathish in pivotal roles. The film will stream in India and over 240 countries and territories on February 9 in Tamil, with dubs in Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Dhanush’s Captain Miller has earned acclaim and accolades from critics and audiences alike for its tight script, strong performances and present-day relevance. Set in the pre-independence era, the film focuses on the life of Analeesan (Dhanush), also known as Eesa. After his mother's death, Eesa spends time idly in his village, while his elder brother, Sengola (Shiva Rajkumar), who actively participates in the Indian Independence movement. When Eesa faces a conflict with the villagers and is asked to leave, he decides to join the British Indian army to earn respect. Renamed Miller by the British, Eesa becomes part of a battalion involved in a brutal attack against local protesters. Disturbed by this, he leaves the army and transforms into the revolutionary ‘Captain Miller’.

“At Prime Video, our aim is to constantly serve our customers with unique and compelling stories across genres and languages that will appeal to their diverse viewing preferences. Captain Miller has all the elements that make for a universally appealing film – an engaging plot, powerful performances, excellent action sequences and drama with emotional appeal,” said Manish Menghani, director and head of content licensing, Prime Video India. “We have had a successful partnership with Sathya Jyoti films so far and are home to their other successful titles such as Pattas and Viswasam. We are now thrilled to premiere Captain Miller, yet another blockbuster title from their stable on to our service and can’t wait for our customers to experience this epic action adventure.”

“Captain Miller is set in the 1930’s and tells the journey of a man who is fighting for freedom, making it not only engaging but also very emotional,” said director Arun Matheswaran. “The film showcases Dhanush in a way the audience has never seen before, and it has been incredibly rewarding to see the appreciation the film has received. Captain Miller is our labour of love, and I am excited that the film will now reach viewers across India and the world, with Prime Video.”