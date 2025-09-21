Can OG Erase Bad Memories of Hari Hara Veera Mallu?

A leading distributor says that star Pawan Kalyan needs a big hit with OG to erase the bad memories of his last outing, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which fizzled out after its day-one openings.

“Hari Hara Veera Mallu didn’t live up to expectations and crashed at the box office after the first day, managing only around Rs 50 crore. That’s far short of its Rs 200-crore investment,” he explains.

