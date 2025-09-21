Can OG Erase Bad Memories of Hari Hara Veera Mallu?
A leading distributor says that star Pawan Kalyan needs a big hit with OG to erase the bad memories of his last outing, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which fizzled out after its day-one openings.
“Hari Hara Veera Mallu didn’t live up to expectations and crashed at the box office after the first day, managing only around Rs 50 crore. That’s far short of its Rs 200-crore investment,” he explains.
Now, Pawan Kalyan is returning with another big-ticket action film, OG, made on a budget of over Rs 200 crore. “The gangster drama has generated strong buzz both in Telugu states and overseas. The film has already been sold for over Rs 140 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. If the story connects with fans and general audiences alike, it could turn into a huge winner. Pawan always had the crowd-pulling power, but he needs a solid script to strike a chord with the masses and reclaim his superstardom,” he points out.
With Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan successfully expanding their market among Hindi-speaking audiences, Pawan too must aim to draw non-Telugu viewers. “In today’s scenario, all-round pan-India success is the only way to recover such massive budgets, not just strong performance in Telugu states,” the distributor concludes.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
