Bold challenge: Can Koratala Siva raise the bar with dual NTR roles in Devara?

Popular director Koratala Siva carved a niche for himself with star studded movies like "Mirchi' with Prabhas and "Bharat Ane Nenu' with Mahesh Babu and another hit film 'Janatha Garage' featuring Jr NTR. "But he scripted his first dual role concept only in "Devara'. It is truly a challenging work and he has to justify two NTRs while one is enough to carry an action adventure, " says a distributor.



"Koratala succeeded with Prabhas and Mahesh Babu since he designed one protoganist who take on evil forces single-handedly and tasted success," he adds. He was among blockbusters, before he dished out flop movie 'Acharya', He took some time and penned an action story with two protagonists in "Devara".



"It seems that one NTR is a coward while other one is ferocious and fearless, going by the trailer. Both playing roles which are contrasting and only an engaging screenplay would make it interesting and justify the need for two personas to resolve a conflict or multiple woes. NTR is at his best in dances and action bits and now the novelty in the story has to turn it into a winner" , he points out. Luckily, for Koratala, the scion of Nandamuri clan had tasted success by essaying diverse roles in his blockbuster film "Adhurs".



"He played a brooding aspiring cop and Brahmin priest who performs Hindu rituals. He impressed in both but Brahmin role was few notches up.Now, NTR has to give much needed success to Koratala and resurrect his career. In the past, he has given a big hit to director Vamsi Paidipally (Brindavanam) after disastrous "Munna". He also gifted "Temper" for Puri Jagannadh who was reeling under duds", he concludes.