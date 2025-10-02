"At its core, humanity shares a common thread - our roots are intertwined with the land, our villages, and our tribes," said National Award-winning director/actor Rishab Shetty interacting with Deccan Chronicle.

The actor who gained nation-wide recognition with Kantara is now coming up with a sequel to the superhit movie.

“Despite regional differences, our belief systems and ways of life are remarkably similar. From the mountain regions to the coast of Karnataka and the entire Indian regions, rituals and traditions echo similarity across geography, reflecting a shared human experience rooted in agriculture and the natural world." Rishab added.

"As we Indians are from Agricultural land, we have evolved and developed, our connection to these roots remains strong, and it's this bond that gives us confidence in the universality of our stories and traditions.”

The Kantara star also opened up on many other interesting topics.

Excerpts-

Q: What inspired you to explore the story of the Kantara sequel?

A: I've been working on the story for almost 3 years, and the word "Kantara" has been with me for 5 years. I follow the story, and as a director and actor, I'm driven by the narrative.

Young kids also like to watch mythological films, and they are eagerly waiting to watch the sequel? You received a positive response for Kantara comment?

Definitely we are happy. We have to create situations to tell our stories to the new generation. We believe that all this has happened in real life and so presenting mythological stories now we feel proud. As an Indian film-maker my thought process needs to be presented in a positive manner to the people.

What challenges did you confront while making films like Kantara?

You need to ask me what challenges I didn't have to face. Every minute was really challenging and that every film is like my first film. This is my fifth film as a director and actor, and how it's impacted me deeply- I prefer to keep some experiences to myself, that the impact of making Kantara is profound and personal. I cannot express it in words.

How do you balance being a director and an actor?

A: There's no balance; we go with the flow. As a director, I want good and quick work, while as an actor, I need comfort. I leave both roles to the writer and focus on the story. I always focus on the story and leave the contrast between the two roles-acting and direction- to the writer.

What was the research process like for Kantara as there is nothing much known about it?

A: We researched with professors from Bengaluru and other cities, spoke to Dev nartak families, and studied folklores to authentically fit the story into the 4th and 5th century era. of faith and belief in the context of the film, saying "Vishvas Hota Hai nothing else" or "Faith is everything."

What do you think about Pan-Indian films?

A: Language barriers are breaking down, and unity is happening. Films like Baahubali and Pushpa have done well, and now Telugu and Tamil films are connecting with Pan-Indian audiences. Baahubali and Pushpa, broke down language barriers and uniting audiences

Do you think Kantara will do better business than Baahubali and Pushpa?

A: I'm not into number games, and I don't think about it. Anil Thadani is distributing the film, and we'll put in efforts and hard work.

What message do you want to convey through Kantara?

A: We want to present our stories and culture in a positive light. We believe that our stories have happened in real life, and we're proud to share them with the new generation.

What do you credit to the success of Kantara and what’s your expectations for the sequel?

Teamwork: He emphasizes the importance of teamwork in making a film, saying "One individual cannot make a film" and crediting the support of his team. Not only me, I have co-writers, my DOP is brilliant. Everyone from the team works together to make a film work towards success. With the support of the entire team, we can achieve success so we need to credit the support of the team. One individual cannot make a film. I am here talking to you guys, they are still working. I discuss much so we have clarity while shooting. I can only lead but everyone works with the same vision.

Do you not feel such content also ignites false belief andh-vishwas ko badhava de raha hai?

The content highlights how faith can be a powerful force in people's lives, and how it can shape their understanding of the world. It also touches on the idea that history, tradition, and culture are all interconnected, and that exploring these concepts can lead to a deeper understanding of the world and our place in it. It discusses the importance of faith and belief in cultural and spiritual contexts.