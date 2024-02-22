C 202 Trailer Out!

'C 202' is the title of a horror thriller film directed by Munna Kasi. Besides Munna Kasi, Tanikella Bharani, Shubhalekha Sudhakar, Satya Prakash, Shafi, Chitram Sreenu, Y Vijaya and others, the film is produced by Manohari KA. Munna Kasi has collaborated with the Mighty Oak Pictures banner.



The horror film was shot entirely at night. After completing the shooting, post-production activities have been on. The makers have unveiled a two-minute-long trailer that is full of thrilling sound effects and nail-biting moments. The main cast is seen and they emote without uttering a single dialogue. This trailer has been made available to the audience on Mighty Oak Pictures' YouTube channel.

Director Munna Kasi said, "Today we have released the trailer of the movie 'C 202'. The trailer shows the main characters without a single dialogue amped up by great sound effects and a good background score to amplify the expectations of the audience. The trailer is called 'The Sound of C 202' for a reason. Watch our trailer with a good sound system. Surely your expectations from our movie will go up."

The screenplay and the story are very interesting, the makers said. "We have shot the movie with gripping and thrilling episodes with great suspense and scary horror scenes as the mainstays. The shooting has been completed. Post-production works are on at the Ramanaidu Studios. Technically, we used high-end cameras and first-rate lighting equipment. Munna Kasi, Tanikella Bharani, Shubhalekha Sudhakar, Satya Prakash, Shafi, Chitram Sreenu and Y Vijaya have played the lead roles in our movie. They will thrill the audience with their never-done-before acting. The film has 21 minutes of graphics," the director said.