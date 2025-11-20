C Kalyan Defends His Wish For iBomma Ravi's Encounter

Veteran producer C Kalyan has been receiving criticism for urging the police department to take severe action against Ibomma Ravi. Clarifying his stance, he said, “It was not an outrageous statement. I was only expressing the anguish of many producers who have suffered due to piracy.” He further added, “I have nothing against him personally, but his activities have caused enormous damage to the industry, which is already struggling due to various factors.”



Responding to the argument that exorbitant ticket prices ranging from Rs 400 to 1000 in the Telugu states have forced lower and middle-class families out of theatres, Kalyan said, “One wrong cannot be justified by another. I also believe that ticket rates should be nominal and affordable to the common man.”



He stated that the Telugu film industry finally breathed a sigh of relief after the arrest of Ibomma administrator Ravi by the Hyderabad police. The takedown brings a temporary end to the piracy website Ibomma, which has been a major threat to the film industry in recent years.



C Kalyan who is ex-president of Telugu Film Chamber, also praised cops for their hard work. The film chamber is very pleased with this development. We will soon be felicitating the police officers who arrested Ibomma Ravi. My honest appeal is to encounter this Ravi and send a strong message. Only if he is encountered will others be scared to indulge in such activities in the future,” Kalyan stated.

He reiterated that piracy continues to be a major menace, affecting not just Telugu films but also Hindi, Tamil and other industries across the country. “It is a pan-India problem and must be shut down,” he concluded.