C 202 unveils its first look poster on the occasion of Republic Day

The horror thriller, ‘C 202’ which is being helmed by Munna Kasi has unveiled its first look poster on the occasion of the Republic Day, 2024. The film, which was shot only during the night time to get its effect right, has a stellar cast ensemble, which includes, Thanikella Bharani, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Satya Prakash, Shafi, Chitram Srinu, Y Vijaya. The movie which is being bankrolled by Mighty Oak Pictures and K A Manohari has Goan beauty Sharon Riya Fernandez as the female lead on board.

The interesting fact is that Munna Kasi is not only the director of the film, but he is also the lead actor, story and dialogue writer, music composer and even edited the film to perfection. Munna Kasi speaking on this occasion of poster reveal, said, “We are releasing our first look poster of C 202 on the occasion of Republic Day and we would also come up with the trailer soon.”

While the film completed its shooting recently, Munna revealed some interesting facts about it, “We shot our film entirely during the night time. The screenplay has turned out very interesting with a lot of suspense and horror scenes combined and we are sure that our movie is going to hook the audience on to their seats. For the movie, we have used high-end cameras with great lighting equipment. The film has 21 minutes of graphics itself and as of now, we are into post production works in the Ramanaidu studios.”

The director further added that the renowned actors like, Thanikella Bharani, Subalekha Sudhakar, Satya Prakash, Shafi, Chitram Srinu, who are playing significant roles in the movie would be seen in never before avatar and they are ‘going to surprise’ the audience through their characters.

It is well known that Munna Kasi has got fame with his 2019 musical horror, Heza, which was released on Amazon Prime Video. Now, satisfying everyone’s curiosity, the director Munna has hinted that they would soon come up with the sequel, Heza 2. However, it would come only after the C 202, the C 202 is all ready and kick started their promotions.

Movie name: C 202

Banner: Mighty Oak Pictures

Cast: Munna Kasi, Sharon Riya Fernandez, Thanikella Bharani, Shubalekha Sudhakar, Satya Prakash, Shafi, Chitram Srinu, Y Vijaya and others.

Cameraman: Seetharama Raju Upputhaalla

Executive Producer: Dattu M

Co Producer: Chinnayya Koppula, Aliveni Volleti, Anand Vemuri

Producer: Manohari K A

Story, screenplay, dialogues, music, editing, direction: Munna Kasi