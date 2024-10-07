C 202 set to hit the silver screen on October 25

Films coming up with new concepts and great content has become a trend. With audiences lapping up the same, several directors have also joined the bandwagon. C 202 is also one such film with an innovative concept set in the horror thriller backdrop and all set in the night effects. The film, directed by Munna Kasi doubling up as a hero is being bankrolled by Manohari KA Under the Mighty Oak Pictures banner. The film has a stellar cast including Tanikella Bharani, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Satya Prakash, Shafi, Chitram Sreenu, Y Vijaya and Archana in significant roles.



Meanwhile, Goan beauty Sharon Riya Fernandez is playing the lady lead. The film has already impressed the audience with its release posters and teasers and has increased the expectations among the audience. And the best thing about the trailer is that it managed to impress the audience without a single dialogue, but with the variety of expressions from the actors, sound effects, and camera work.



The film team expressed its confidence that the audience would definitely lap their film up at the box office. Further, in a recent move, the makers have announced that the movie is going to hit the silver screen on October 25, 2024. On this occasion they have also released a brand new poster.

