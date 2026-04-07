BVS Ravi Tells Why Dhurandhar-Type Budgets Are Not Possible in Tollywood

Tollywood writer-director BVS Ravi, in a recent interview, noted that while Dhurandhar, an ambitious project featuring a high-profile ensemble including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, and Akshaye Khanna, was produced for approximately Rs 260 crore across two parts, a similar undertaking in the Telugu industry would likely see costs soar to Rs 500 crore. Is it because of the remunerations being high in Telugu?



Ravi attributed this massive discrepancy not to a lack of creative vision, but to systemic hurdles within the Telugu film industry. In a recent interview, he described Dhurandhar as the "beginning of the end of regular producers," suggesting that the era of loose planning and ballooning budgets is no longer sustainable.

He highlighted several factors that allowed the Hindi production to maintain a leaner profile despite its massive scale. The core issue in Telugu, according to Ravi, is a lack of rigorous planning during the pre-production stage, which leads to prolonging of production and interest-heavy financing

