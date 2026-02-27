Buzz: Ram Charan’s Peddi Deferred to a New Date?

Ram Charan’s much-anticipated sports action drama Peddi has reportedly been pushed from its earlier release date of March 27 to April 30, 2026. The makers recently hinted at the delay, stating that they need more time to complete the film, adding, “The date of his arrival changes, but not his mighty grit.”



Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi features a strong ensemble cast including Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, Jagapathi Babu, Boman Irani, and Satya. The film was shot extensively in Hyderabad, while the Delhi schedule was wrapped up on February 26, 2026.



Produced on a grand scale by Vriddhi Cinemas and IVY Entertainment, the film boasts music composed by A.R. Rahman and cinematography by R. Rathnavelu. .



Despite the postponement, Peddi continues to be one of the most awaited pan-India projects. The makers are planning to release the second song on March 2, keeping the promotional momentum alive. Set in rural Andhra Pradesh during the 1980s, the film promises a rustic backdrop with a strong emotional core.



There is also speculation in industry circles that the release could be pushed further to May, though no official confirmation has been issued so far.



Ram Charan is said to be banking heavily on Peddi to regain his winning streak after the lukewarm response to Game Changer, with hopes of delivering a solid pan-India success.

