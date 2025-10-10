Buzz: Nagarjuna and Tabu to Reunite Onscreen After Years?

Seasoned actors Nagarjuna Akkineni and Tabu are reportedly set to share screen space once again in Nagarjuna’s milestone 100th film. The buzz surrounding this highly anticipated collaboration has been gaining momentum over the past few days.

The duo, who once made a charming on-screen pair, delivered memorable performances in blockbuster hits like Ninne Pelladatha and Aavida Maa Aavide. Tabu also appeared in a special song, Aatadukundam Raa, alongside Nagarjuna in Sisindri. Their pairing was once considered one of the most bankable in Telugu cinema.

Now, excitement among movie buffs is palpable as reports confirm that Tabu has officially signed on for #King100, the tentative title of Nagarjuna’s 100th film. Naturally, speculations began swirling — would Tabu once again play Nagarjuna’s love interest?

However, some sources reveal that she will not be seen in a romantic role this time. Instead, Tabu will play a pivotal character central to the film’s narrative, adding significant depth to the story. The film’s shooting is already underway, further fueling curiosity about her role and the overall plot.

Over the years, Tabu has worked with several top Telugu stars — Chiranjeevi (Andarivaadu), Balakrishna (Pandurangadu), Venkatesh (Coolie No. 1), and Ravi Teja (Shock). She also headlined the female-centric film Idhi Sangathi (2008), apart from her extensive filmography of over 70 movies across Bollywood and Kollywood.