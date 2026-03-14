Buzz: Anushka Shetty to Marry a Businessman?

Rumours about the marriage of actress Anushka Shetty have resurfaced once again, creating fresh buzz in film circles.

For years, speculation about Anushka’s wedding often revolved around her alleged relationship with Prabhas. However, both actors repeatedly clarified that they share only a close friendship, and the rumours never turned out to be true.



Now, the latest chatter suggests a different development. Industry sources claim that Anushka may be considering marriage with a businessman who is known to her family. According to reports, discussions are said to be happening at the family level, and if things move in the right direction, the actress could reportedly take this big step sometime this year.



Anushka has always maintained a very private personal life and rarely reacts to speculation about her relationships. Because of this, rumours around her marriage tend to gain traction whenever new reports emerge.



While nothing has been officially confirmed yet, the fresh buzz has once again caught the attention of fans. After years of hearing different stories about her marriage, many admirers are hoping that this time the news might actually turn out to be true.



On the work front, Anushka was seen in Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty, which turned out to be an average grosser at the box office. Her last release, Ghatti, did not perform well commercially. The actress is also set to make her Malayalam debut with Kathanar – The Wild Sorcerer.

