The glimpse portrays the protagonist as the king of the jungle, symbolized as a lion, while a group of foxes attempts to establish dominance. Tentatively titled #AA23, the project is scheduled to go on floors in 2026 after Allu Arjun wraps up his film with Atlee.

While many had assumed that Lokesh Kanagaraj would collaborate with another Tamil hero after Coolie, the director surprised everyone by announcing a film with Allu Arjun. Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music, and Mythri Movie Makers will bankroll the prestigious project.

It looks like Allu Arjun is fascinated with Tamil directors and doing back to back movies with them. His last release with Telugu director Sukumar was Pushpa The Rule.



