Buzz; Allu Arjun–Anushka Sharma Pairing on the Cards?

Buzz is growing around Allu Arjun’s upcoming film with director Atlee, as the makers are reportedly exploring multiple options for leading ladies.



Earlier, names like Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor were linked to the project, but the team dismissed those reports as mere speculation. Subsequently, Shraddha Kapoor emerged as a strong contender and is said to be almost locked in for the much-anticipated film, tentatively referred to as #AA23.



However, the latest buzz has taken an interesting turn, with reports suggesting that the makers are in talks with Anushka Sharma as well. If finalized, this would mark her first direct Telugu film alongside a top-tier star.

Anushka Sharma, who is married to Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, had previously been approached for Telugu projects but reportedly declined due to high remuneration demands during the peak of her career. Now, after a brief hiatus following the birth of her second child, she is said to be considering a strong comeback and may be open to big-ticket projects.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun has been carefully choosing his next ventures after the massive success of Pushpa 2. His collaboration with Atlee has already generated huge expectations, with reports also indicating the presence of Deepika Padukone and possibly Rashmika Mandanna in key roles.



At the same time, curiosity continues to surround Allu Arjun’s other upcoming project with director Lokesh Kanagaraj, as fans eagerly await clarity on its casting and scale.



While there is no official confirmation yet, the possibility of Allu Arjun and Anushka Sharma sharing screen space has already sparked excitement among fans and industry watchers alike.

