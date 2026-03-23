Buzz: Allu Arjun Could Tie Up With Aditya Dhar?

A leading producer claims that reigning star Allu Arjun has strong connections in Bollywood and could be planning to collaborate with sensational director Aditya Dhar. Not just because Allu Arjun was among the first to tweet about Dhar’s magnum opus, but also due to his growing network and interest in working with top filmmakers. Earlier, he also went and met Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Mumbai.



“Allu Aravind is known for keeping a close eye on successful directors in both Tollywood and Bollywood, and he opens channels of discussion with them soon after their hits,” the producer said. “After roping in director Atlee, who had offers from several Bollywood stars, they are now working on a sci-fi thriller together,” he added.



On a personal level too, Allu Arjun actively follows successful films and appreciates directors, whether big or small. He often meets them at his office to discuss their work. “Allu Arjun is passionate about cinema and prefers collaborating with talented filmmakers. He keeps in touch with directors who have delivered blockbusters,” the source shared.



“For instance, he met director Nelson Dilipkumar after the massive success of " Jailer" and expressed interest in working with him. They even discussed a few story ideas, but things didn’t materialize,” he revealed.



Later, Allu Arjun agreed to work with Lokesh Kanagaraj, who delivered hits like Kaithi, Master, and Vikram. The film will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers.



“Allu Arjun is likely to team up with Aditya Dhar as he is aiming to make pan-world films, take on diverse roles, and shatter box office records,” the producer concluded.

