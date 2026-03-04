Buzz: Allu Arjun, Basil Joseph's 'Shaktimaan' on Cards?

Reigning star Allu Arjun seems to be increasingly fascinated with collaborating with filmmakers from different industries. After launching a sci-fi adventure with Tamil director Atlee and also announcing another big-ticket project with Lokesh Kanagaraj, the Pushpa star now appears to be exploring a collaboration with Malayalam actor-director Basil Joseph.



According to industry buzz, Basil’s presence along with Atlee and Sukumar at the pre-wedding festivities of Allu Sirish has sparked huge curiosity among fans. “His presence alongside Atlee and Sukumar at the celebrations has triggered speculation that something interesting could be in the works,” says a source .



After proving his mettle both as an actor and director in Malayalam cinema and gradually expanding his reach into other industries, Basil Joseph could be entering the Telugu film space with none other than Allu Arjun. What particularly caught the attention of Malayalam cinephiles was Basil interacting closely with some of the top filmmakers at the event. Photos and videos of the actor-director from the celebrations quickly went viral, prompting fans online to speculate about a possible collaboration.



On Reddit forums, excited fans commented, “Anything cooking? It would be a definite and exciting collaboration if it happens,” while another wrote, “Bro is going literally places.” Twitter users also joined the discussion, posting comments such as “Basil Joseph at Allu Sirish wedding… it means the project is loading.”



Basil Joseph, who directed the popular superhero film Minnal Murali, was earlier attached to helm a big-screen adaptation of Shaktimaan starring Ranveer Singh. However, reports in September 2025 suggested that the project had stalled after prolonged production challenges. Basil himself reportedly admitted during a conversation with Anurag Kashyap that he had “wasted two years” struggling to get the film off the ground.



Industry insiders now speculate that Basil could rework his superhero idea for a new collaboration with Allu Arjun, especially after the Telugu star attained a larger-than-life pan-India image with the Pushpa: The Rise franchise. With Allu Arjun already expanding his image with directors like Atlee and Lokesh Kanagaraj, the possibility of a Basil Joseph film joining the slate sometime next year is now being widely discussed in film circles.