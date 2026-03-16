Buzz: A R Rahman Peddi Songs To Kickstart IPL 2026?

According to reports, music maestro A R Rahman is to perform for songs at IPL 2026.The cricket tournament is set to kickstart from 28 March in an extravagant manner. In the first match RCB the reigning champions are clashing with SRH.

In the meantime, sources are hinting at Oscar winner Rahman doing a live performance and set to play songs from his Telugu movie Peddi at the inaugural match. Ahead of the start of the IPL, CSK is planning to organise grand celebrations and as a part of it, an event will be organised on 22 March 2026.

Inside talk is Rahman will be gracing the event and will be performing for songs live. It is known that Peddi stars Ram Charan in the lead role under the direction of Buchi Babu Sana. The film features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead while Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu Sharma and Shiva Rajkumar are playing important roles. The film is racing for release on 30 April 2026.

Peddi songs like Chikri Chikri have already busted the musical charts and set to enthrally cricket fans too. The much awaited film is slated for release on April 30 worldover.